Residents of Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties have slowed the pace at which they get vaccinated from the coronavirus and none of the counties has yet reached 40 percent full vaccination.
On Monday, state health experts reported that 39 percent of Custer County residents are fully vaccinated. Nearly 41 percent of Custer County residents have received a single dose of a two-dose series. That’s an increase of just 2 percentage points for both statistics from May.
The same goes for Lemhi and Butte counties. In Lemhi, 39.5 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 42.1 are partially protected from the coronavirus. That’s up from about 38 percent fully vaccinated and 41 partially vaccinated in May.
In Butte County, 36.5 percent of people are fully vaccinated and 38.4 percent have had at least one dose. While the number of partially vaccinated people remains nearly the same in Butte, the number of fully vaccinated people climbed about 3 percent since May.
This is in contrast to April, when in about two weeks, the rate of vaccinated residents of the three counties increased from around 25 to 32 percent fully vaccinated and 35 to 39 percent halfway vaccinated.
As of Monday, Idaho’s statewide rates stood at 43.7 percent fully vaccinated and 47.4 partially vaccinated.
Originally hoping to reach an 80 percent vaccination rate by September, state health experts have said the current goal is to have at least 70 percent of Idahoans vaccinated by the end of summer.
A breakdown by county follows.
n Ada – 54% fully vaccinated, 58% one dose
n Adams – 37% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Bannock – 43% fully vaccinated, 47% one dose
n Bear Lake – 36% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Benewah – 38% fully vaccinated, 41% one dose
n Bingham – 36% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Blaine – 76% fully vaccinated, 83% one dose
n Boise – 26% fully vaccinated, 28% one dose
n Bonner – 36% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Bonneville – 45% fully vaccinated, 49% one dose
n Boundary – 29% fully vaccinated, 32% one dose
n Camas – 34% fully vaccinated, 36% one dose
n Canyon – 36% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Caribou – 32% fully vaccinated, 34% one dose
n Cassia – 29% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Clark – 35% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Clearwater – 33% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Elmore – 29% fully vaccinated, 32% one dose
n Franklin – 30% fully vaccinated, 32% one dose
n Fremont – 36% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Gem – 32% fully vaccinated, 36% one dose
n Gooding – 34% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Idaho – 25% fully vaccinated, 27% one dose
n Jefferson – 34% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Jerome – 36% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Kootenai – 37% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Latah – 45% fully vaccinated, 48% one dose
n Lewis – 39% fully vaccinated, 42% one dose
n Lincoln – 34% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Madison – 40% fully vaccinated, 45% one dose
n Minidoka – 32% fully vaccinated, 34% one dose
n Nez Perce – 37% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Oneida – 35% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Owyhee – 26% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Payette – 27% fully vaccinated, 29% one dose
n Power – 45% fully vaccinated, 49% one dose
n Shoshone – 36% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Teton – 50% fully vaccinated, 54% one dose
n Twin Falls – 40% fully vaccinated, 43% one dose
n Valley – 54% fully vaccinated, 58% one dose
n Washington – 33% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose