ABC News reported March 1 that the stepfather of two missing Rexburg children told them that the youths are not in danger.
Chad Daybell told the network about Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, as he boarded an airplane to Idaho.
“The kids are safe,” he reportedly told ABC.
Why neither Chad nor Lori told the police this before isn't known. Daybell declined to go into specifics with the network about the children’s health or where they were.
Tylee and J.J. have been missing since September. Tylee was last seen in Yellowstone National Park while J.J. was last reported playing in his yard in front of his home.
ABC reported that Kauai, Hawaii, officials are working to extradite Lori Vallow-Daybell back to Rexburg this week.
The ABC News clip can be seen at https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/news/video/developments-missing-children-idaho-69319277?fbclid=IwAR1fWMX0rk_rm28iWwDjTTYvX1bwG9aYBSa6SK0cAoiGWJ9FF3GGrOWGdkQ