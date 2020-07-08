After the Challis Independence Day parade worked its way past him, born-and-raised Challis resident Eric Strand said he couldn’t think of a thing to complain about.
“It was great,” he said of the parade. Strand couldn’t single out a favorite entry, because they “were all part of the same show.”
This year’s celebration felt special, according to Strand and other spectators, because of the many challenges the organizers of the Challis Fourth of July celebration faced this year. Rising numbers of the coronavirus left many people too worried to socialize, which meant the festivities were scaled back.
The picnic in the city park and the bevy of kids’ games that are usually held on Independence Day were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, that didn’t stop some Challis residents from embracing the theme of the parade, “We are in this Together,” and working together to create colorful and patriotic entries.
“I just kind of wanted to do something different,” Carson Parkinson, a regular in Challis parades, said while he put the finishing touches on the combine he drove in the parade. Last year he rode a unicycle, but he said that didn’t feel like enough this year.
Janiel Parkinson, the 16-year-old’s mom, said she encouraged her son when he decided to enter the farm vehicle in the parade.
“I told him he needs to measure the streets first,” Janiel said as she taped red, white and blue streamers to the front end of the combine. “And call the power company so he doesn’t hit any lines.”
According to Janiel, all Carson’s father, Doug, had to say was “awesome.”
The Parkinson’s weren’t the only ones who took the parade as an opportunity to get out with the family.
Brad and Dede Smith, who brought their children Cody and Quincy from May to participate in the parade, loaded their pickup truck with enough candy to energize kids along the parade route for the entire day.
“We thought ‘Why not?’” Dede said as she and her kids got the bed of the truck situated with chairs, candy and a speaker.
Even young boys and girls worked together and got in the parade mood.
Byron and Alyssa Clissold, 6 and 7, respectively, each entered the parade. The big sister rode by herself down Main atop a decorated scooter while Byron manned a wagon-turned-canoe that his mom, Justina, pulled down the street.
As the parade progressed, each of the 21 registered entries were judged based on creativity and patriotism. The winner of the best-themed children’s float went to the Mountain Valley Baptist Church with “Get in the Game — Vacation Bible School.” The best-themed group winner was Challis Floral with its vintage truck decked out with a blooming flowering and a busy bee.
The children’s group with the most patriotism was Chondo Martial Arts Academy. Senseis BJ and Shelbie Bryant chose not to bring a float, but instead an small army of their students who performed mock combat to the crowd’s delight.
The most patriotic group award went to JL and Lisa Parker’s business, Kimble Oil & Gas, with “Fueling your Fun.”
There were also awards for best motorized float and best equestrian. As they were the only ones who entered a horse in the parade, best equestrian went to DJ Brantner and his daughter Analia on Jilly.
Best motorized wound up a tie, with judges unable to decide if Carson Parkinson’s combine or Joe Frauenberger’s Twin Peaks Timber logging truck won out the day.
Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald of the Challis chamber said most of the parade entrants stretched their run past Diamond Peak Assisted Living, allowing the residents to catch the action, too.
Perkins Fitzgerald also pointed out that Doug Hammond was honored as the parade marshal this year, in part for his 40 years of volunteerism with the local fire department.
Local firefighters got a bit of break during the weekend, North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey said. People were well-behaved for the most part, he said. People lit off aerial fireworks, which are illegal in Idaho, but there were no incidents or fires, and Garey said it was a “nice, quiet weekend.”