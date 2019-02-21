The latest, ongoing improvements in a multi-year upgrade of Challis Airport are on track with Federal Aviation Administration officials telling the city’s project engineer that funding looks positive.
Other cities have been taken off the funding list, said Kent Atkin of JUB Engineering, but Challis is still on it. He briefed city officials at last week’s council meeting.
The draft plan for improvements, which include repaving the runway, taxiway and tarmac, extending and reconnecting the taxiway to the runway and rewiring the electrical system is coming along with a geotechnical evaluation and some electrical work finished, Atkin said. JUB is close to providing the city with that draft design plan. Next will be a meeting with interested parties, probably at the city’s Wednesday, March 13 meeting. The council changed its March meeting to avoid a conflict with the March 12 school election.
A draft conceptual drawing of the runway improvements is also completed, Atkin said.
The airport’s electrical system was installed in 1979 or 1980, and while it was good for the time, it’s now out of date and somewhat prone to glitches, Atkin said.
“I’d rather rewire everything to last another 40 years,” Mayor Michael Barrett said, than try to repair the existing electrical system. An electrical engineer who’s looked at the system agrees it’s worth upgrading, Atkin said.
“We will do everything we can to keep local contractors in the loop. It’s a hell of a project,” Atkin said. Glenn Robinson of Robinson Electric and Frank Robinson of Challis Redi-Mix have expressed interest in bidding portions of the project. Frank Robinson was at the council meeting.
“Good,” Barrett said. “They pay taxes here. As long as they’re in the mix to bid, it’s best to do as much locally as possible.”
Perimeter safety fencing to keep animals off the runway is not in the plan, Atkin told Councilman Chuck Felton. But if the city and its engineer find cost savings as work proceeds, “we can look at it,” Barrett said.
Other projects such as improving parking might be addressed if there is enough money, the mayor said.
If funding permits it’s possible an existing rough landing strip that goes east-west, roughly perpendicular to the main runway and taxiway,could be improved. It could be used for emergency landings in dangerous cross-winds, Barrett said. It would be a way for small single-engine planes to “bail out” on a north or south approach for safety reasons. A rough strip currently exists through the sagebrush.
The FAA has approved a $3.4 million rural airport construction grant for Challis. If $200,000 is left over after the construction of priority items, as Barrett believes there will be, it could be spent on the lower-priority projects.
Normally, Challis would have to pony up 7 percent in matching funds for the FAA grant and the state of Idaho would have to provide 3 percent. But since Challis is designated as a rural airport, the federal government is picking up 100 percent of this grant because of a new law signed last year, Barrett said. The FAA is paying 90 percent of engineering fees estimated at between $160,000 and $180,000 total, with the city and state each chipping in 5 percent.
Barrett hopes all paving can be completed this year. The city, its contractor and subcontractors will have to work with local operators like Pete Nelson of Middle Fork Aviation to keep the airport open, he said. For example, when the runway is torn up for repaving, planes can take off and land on the taxiway.
With respect to another construction project, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has told the city “the check is in the mail” for funding the Third Street bridge replacement, planned for this season, Barrett said. The existing structure, which consists of a metal culvert and concrete, was damaged during spring runoff a couple of years ago. Temporary repairs reopened the bridge after high water, but the FEMA grant will allow the city to replace it with pre-cast concrete bridge that can better withstand flooding. Such a bridge is already in place just upstream on Garden Creek at Second Street.
Plans call for advertising for bids next month, with in-stream work scheduled from July 15 to Aug. 15, when spawning season starts for fish on the federal endangered species list.
There are plans to replace the Seventh Street bridge, but that might have to wait, Barrett said. The proposal is in front of FEMA, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA Fisheries want to limit the amount of in-stream disturbance during a single year and have not given the go-ahead for that work.