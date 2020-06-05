With Gale Lim Construction workers putting the finishing touches on the gravel layer of the new runway at the Challis Airport, JUB Engineers Project Manager Kent Atkin said the last hurdle will be pouring and paving four inches of virgin-rock asphalt next week.
“For the most part, we’re on schedule,” Atkin said. The project to improve the airport’s runway and instrument approach system began eight weeks ago.
Atkin said the hardest part of paving a runway is making sure the grade is correct. If the runway doesn’t remain flat, especially during frost-thaw heaves where the seasonal formation of ice pushes underlying soil upward, a pilot could potentially launch off the runway when landing.
To achieve the correct grade, Atkin and construction workers used GPS-leveling technology mounted on bulldozers to make sure the runway is flat.
“This is a no-wood-in-the-ground project,” Atkin said, referring to how stakes were once planted in the ground to track the grade.
Along with the runway, Atkin said workers replaced guide lights parallel to the runway, bringing the airport in line with current Federal Aviation Administration standards. That’s also why construction workers removed mounds of soil between the runway and taxiway. The FAA doesn’t allow anything to block the line of sight between the two paved areas, according to Atkin.
Atkin said one of the blessings of the project has been the soil. Consisting of eluvial soil and large river rocks, the underlying dirt provides a strong foundation to lay asphalt, he said.
Support from city government has helped the project advance smoothly, Atkin said. It makes a difference on a large project to have the support of City Council members, Atkin said, and that has been the case. Mayor Mike Barrett has been integral to the project, Atkin said. Dubbing Barrett “champion of the cause,” Atkin said the mayor’s strong relationship with the FAA was integral in getting funding for the $4 million project.
Plans call for having the airport up and running this summer. Several businesses rely on the airport for supply drops and transportation, Atkin said. And government entities and emergency services need it when people hurt themselves in the backcountry.
“It will be worth it when it’s done,” Atkin said.