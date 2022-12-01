December begins with a full slate of holiday events in Challis and Mackay.
Night parades, bazaars, tree lighting ceremonies and music are on tap in both communities. Mackay hosts a holiday movie for kids, a scavenger hunt and breakfast and cookies with Santa. The Shop Hop and story time with Santa take place a week later in Challis.
Friday, Dec. 2 is a big day, and night, in Challis. The Christmas bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Challis Community Event Center on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. That evening the community tree gets lit outside the old middle school at 5. The parade of lights runs down Main at 6 p.m. A Christmas concert follows the parade at about 7 p.m. in the old middle school auditorium.
At Mackay’s Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 3, folks can have breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Joe Nowacki Community Center. After breakfast, kids can decorate cookies and make crafts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center. Inside Ken’s Club, a holiday bazaar opens at 10 a.m.
Saturday keeps rolling in Mackay, with a scavenger hunt beginning at noon at Sammy’s Mini Mart. Kids can watch a free movie from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Main Theater. When the movie ends, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with kids in Scoops, inside the theater, until 6 p.m.
A Christmas tree will be lit and carols sung at 5:30 p.m. in the lot across from Ken’s Club. Winterfest wraps up with a parade of lights at 6:30 p.m., beginning at the Mackay fire hall, heading to Main Street.
In round two of holiday fun in Challis, Santa will lead story time at the Penwell House at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Local businesses invite shoppers on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Shop Hop deals. Shoppers can get stamps at each business and enter their stamped cards into a prize drawing. Most of the participating stores are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop Hop partners are 7C Junction, the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park gift shop, CusterTel, the MadDog Gallery, The Front Porch, Round Valley Supply, The Bent Rod Outdoors and Challis Floral and Gifts.
