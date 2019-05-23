A $3.3 million grant has been awarded the city of Challis for work at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Challis is one of three Idaho airports to receive an infrastructure grant. The money will be used to pay for work on the runway and taxiway and to improve lighting systems. The runway and and taxiway will both be rebuilt and repaved. New runway lights will be installed and the precision approach path indicator lights will be updated with the grant money.
The McCall airport received $10.7 million for taxiway work and the Bear Lake County airport was awarded $6.4 million for runway work. In all, the FAA awarded $779 million for grants to 127 airports across the country. All the grant money is for construction or equipment to increase the airports’ safety, capacity and security, according to Allen Kenitzer of the FAA.
“This supplemental funding allows us to invest in important infrastructure needs at the nation’s airports, especially those serving smaller and rural communities,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said last week when announcing the grant awards. The money is part of the FAA’s airport improvement program, which now totals $4.3 billion for the current fiscal year.
Challis officials knew the city would likely receive the grant, but whether it would come this year or next wasn’t known until last week’s announcement by Chao.