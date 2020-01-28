A strong Sunday snowstorm dropped about 7 inches of snow on Challis, according to meteorologist Greg Kaiser with the National Weather Service. The white stuff covered streets, rooftops and autos and shuttered school doors on Monday.
Kaiser said the majority of snow that fell in Custer County hit Challis. To the west, Stanley got 3 inches during the weekend and the Mackay area received about 2 inches. At the base of Mount Borah, midway between Challis and Mackay, between 5 and 6 inches fell. A similar amount of snowfall hit up the East Fork.
Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist with the weather service in Missoula, said Salmon only saw about 2 inches.
Kaiser said it was “highly unusual” to have such a heavy snowfall in Challis. He said the weather service predicted Central Idaho would be hit with a snowstorm, but the magnitude caught them off guard.
“We knew it was coming, just not in that amount,” Kaiser said.
Cody Schmidt, foreman for District 6 of the Idaho Transportation Department, said Monday the weather didn’t seriously affect the roads they monitor in Custer County. Their snowplows can run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so they were prepared to clean the roads early Monday morning.
Alex Sarinana, a maintenance worker for the city of Challis, said he started plowing the streets at about 6 a.m. After clearing the driving lanes, Sarinana pushed snow out of the way at intersections as Challis residents cleaned up the streets and walkways.
“We’re just out here helping out friends and family,” said Mike Pierson as he and his brother Jim plowed snow using their 4-wheelers. They pushed snow off sidewalks along Main street. The brothers said it wasn’t their favorite job, but it had to be done.
Bill McCurdy, a volunteer with the HUB, who removed several inches of snow from the store’s roof Monday morning, said he hadn’t seen snowfall like this in years.