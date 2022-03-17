The fees that funeral homes will pay the city for digging plots in the Challis Cemetery increased earlier this month.
The city contracts with funeral homes to prepare plots for burial, with oversight from the cemetery board, which provides information on where plots are located.
Last month City Council members conducted a public hearing on a possible fee increase and, after hearing comment, revised the original fee structure. The new fees were approved at the March 8 council meeting.
The cost for a standard burial is $400. A standard urn burial will cost $195. Those fees include two hours of labor and equipment usage. If a burial takes longer than two hours, additional fees are charged, according to the new plan. A $40 an hour per employee labor cost will be added to the fee along with an $85 per hour per item equipment fee.
Funeral home directors can hire anyone to prepare the plots, but the practice in Challis for many years has been to hire the city to do that work.
Mayor Corey Rice told council members he’d spoken to a few local excavation contractors about them doing the work and they told him they are willing to as long as their equipment and employees are nearby. Rice said he would share that information with the cemetery board members.
During the Feb. 22 public hearing on the fee increase Rice said city staffers had contacted other cities to check on what fees are charged at other cemeteries. “We definitely need to raise the rates,” he said. “I’m certainly not after making a profit, but ... we should at least break even.” Rice said he’d prefer if the city workers didn’t dig the plots, but instead if that work went to private businesses.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw agreed.
“I would 100 percent prefer we not do it at all,” she said, “The cemetery and the mortuary should work it out and we’re the last-ditch call. I want our guys to focus on other things.”
Councilman Travis Hardy said it was “evident we do need to raise some prices.” Exactly how much the increase should be, Hardy wasn’t certain at that point.
Council members favored the idea of an hourly rate beyond two hours because of unforeseen incidents, including digging in the winter when the ground is frozen or digging in especially condensed areas of the cemetery.