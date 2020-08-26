For the second time this month, Challis residents experienced record-breaking heat as the temperature hit 98 degrees Monday, Aug. 17.
The previous record was 95 degrees. According to Meteorologist Dawn Harmon, with the National Weather Service in Pocatello, there have been only three times recorded that Challis has gotten that hot on Aug. 17: 1932, 1966 and 1967.
The other record-breaker this month was Aug. 2, when the mercury hit 99 degrees in Challis, breaking the previous record of 97 degrees set in 2018. A couple day before that the city of Stanley broke the July 31 record of 91 degrees by one. Stanley didn’t break a heat record Aug. 17, but it tied with the one set in 1967 at 90 degrees.
The reason for the recurring high-heat days lately is because of several high-pressure systems that have been sitting over parts of Idaho and Utah for several weeks, the meteorologist said.
“The long-term pattern has been a long string of high-pressure systems,” Harmon said. “That allows the dry air to just sit there over the area.”
Harmon said that while the high individual temperatures are uncommon, the heat itself is not. Idaho typically dries out starting late July, she said, and stays dry till the beginning of September.
That will most likely be the case this year, Harmon said, as she theorized the hot, dry weather will last the rest of the month.