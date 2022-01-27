The day-use site at the Challis Bridge has been closed by the Bureau of Land Management “to protect public health and safety.”
Bruce Hallman with the BLM said conditions at the site on the southern edge of the city “pose hazardous conditions to public health and safety if visitors attempt to drive or walk through the site.
Temperatures dropped significantly in late December and it’s stayed cold for the last month. That caused ice to build up in the Salmon River near the bridge, Hallman said. The ice buildup shifted the water flow in the river and flooded the day-use area. Unstable ice has formed there now.
All 11 acres at the Challis Bridge site are closed, Hallman wrote in a news release. The developed site has restrooms, a parking area, picnic tables and interpretive signs.
Challis BLM Field Manager Matt Marsh said the site will reopen when BLM personnel determine conditions are safe and water levels have returned to normal. If the ice causes any damage, the site may have to remain closed until repairs can be made. Barricades will remain in place until the site is fully open. BLM personnel are monitoring the site to make sure people don’t sneak in and to track water levels and damage.
The site was closed in 2017 because of similar circumstances, Hallman said. “While not an annual concern, this is a periodic problem that the BLM responds to accordingly,” he wrote.