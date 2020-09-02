Nearly a third of an inch of precipitation fell on Challis in three days last week, the majority of it on record-breaking Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Meteorologist Alex Desmet with the National Weather Service said the heaviest of last week’s rainstorms dropped 0.27 of an inch of rain Wednesday, followed by 0.03 Tuesday and 0.01 Thursday. The Wednesday precipitation broke the previous record of 0.23 set in 1990 on Aug. 26.
Desmet said the three days of storms resulted from a combination of hurricane weather along the Californian coast and the recent high temperatures.
“That hurricane hit the Baja Peninsula pretty hard before it turned into a tropical storm,” Desmet said, referring to Hurricane Genevieve. “It eventually moved over Nevada on its way to Idaho.”
Heavy precipitation from the southwest is common in August, Desmet said, as Idaho temperatures cool heading into fall. However, the intensity of the hurricane, combined with the high-pressure system that’s been sitting over the state breaking slightly, created the perfect conditions for heavy rainfall, according to Desmet.
“The strong, high pressure system created a wall, kind of,” he said. Once the wall broke, the cold, low-pressure system moved in, bringing large raindrops and strong winds.
The forecast calls for another round of high heat, Desmet said. After a spatter of precipitation early this week, he said Challis residents should expect a dry period lasting through the weekend.
Desmet said people should be careful outside toward the end of the week because there’s a chance Challis might break more heat records.
The wet, cooler weather has allowed firefighters to nearly fully contain the Bear Creek Fire, burning on Lemhi Pass. The 11,900-acre fire was listed as 85 percent contained on Monday. Some 46 firefighters remain on the scene. Equipment is being removed as mop-up and rehabilitation work continues.
Fire lines will continue to be monitored. The road closures that had been in effect because of the fire have been lifted. Warm Springs Road and Agency Creek Road are fully open, according to Salmon-Challis Forest officials.
Several fires were reported in the last week in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, forest officials reported Monday morning.
The Forge Fire, reported Aug. 26, is burning 2 acres about 7 miles southwest of Yellowjacket Guard Station.
The Muldoon Fire is fully contained at 374 acres. The 1-acre Bear Fire, about 2 miles south of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River, was called out after one day on Aug. 28. The Meyers Fire burned one-tenth of an acre near Meyers Cove, but was called out after one day, also on Aug. 28. The Woodtick Fire was called out Aug. 28, as well, after burning 7 acres about 7 miles northwest of Meyers Cove. The Dutcher Fire was called out Aug. 27. It burned a quarter of an acre 2 miles west of Indianola. The Bartlett Fire was called out Aug. 24 after burning one-tenth of an acre 17 miles northwest of Mackay.
— Shelley Ridenour contributed to this report.