For 15 straight years, dozens of cool cars, classic pickups and unique rides landed in Challis in early June at the Challis Classy Chassis car show and hundreds of people have checked them out each year.
But this year’s show has been canceled because of the coronavirus. It was scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
Connie Sugden, a member of the Classy Chassis group and a key organizer of the annual show, said members have been talking for weeks about whether to hold or cancel the 2020 installment of the show amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Finally on Friday, after having time to review Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus reopening plan, they agreed the show couldn’t go on.
June 6 falls in phase 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan released in late April by Little. Phase 3 allows for gatherings of up to 50 people with appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures.
“Because of tremendous community support, we have way more than 50 people at the event,” Sugden said. While the show is spread out across both sides of the park at the intersection of Main and U.S. Highway 93 and it might be possible to keep people 6 feet away from one another, it wouldn’t have been a simple task.
“We believe we need to follow the rules the governor has set out,” and be safe, Sugden said. The event draws people from far away, including areas where the coronavirus may have been more prevalent than in Custer County.
While she and other club members are disappointed about the cancellation of this year’s show, they have already turned their attention to planning for the 2021 show. And, she said, they haven’t ruled out the possibility of a smaller show featuring local autos later in the summer, depending on how Idaho emerges from the pandemic.