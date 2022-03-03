Challis City Hall is again open on Fridays, Mayor Corey Rice said.

The city office had been closed every other Friday for the last two months, as an opportunity to let the two-person office staff catch up on paperwork.

But Rice said the plan changed and the building will again open every weekday.

“We moved some schedules around to accommodate it,” he said last Friday when he was subbing as deputy city clerk for the afternoon.

City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch, Rice said. The change is already in effect, he said.

Tags

Recommended for you