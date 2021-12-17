Once Challis city employees know the week they will stop opening City Hall to the public on Fridays next year, they said will advertise it.
Mondays through Thursdays, City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under the new schedule. City Clerk Savannah Pedersen and Deputy Clerk Kim Schwenke will be in City Hall every other Friday, but Pedersen informed council members Dec. 9 they need that time to catch up on paperwork free from distractions.
Also, “no one really comes in on Fridays anymore,” Pedersen said. They average between three and five visitors on Fridays, according to the clerk. Pedersen said it’s not worth opening up City Hall for such a small amount of foot traffic, especially when she and Schwenke are trying to finish up paperwork.
“It’s really helpful to have a day where you can just focus on getting caught up,” Pedersen said.
Mayor Mike Barrett confirmed what Pedersen said about fewer people coming in, not just on Fridays, but in general. He and Pedersen said they noticed the shift in the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since it began in March 2020, the pandemic has resulted in people using methods of communicating with city officials in ways that won’t spread the virus. If someone needs to pay a bill or get in contact with the city, Barrett and Pedersen said it’s become more typical for them to use a phone or City Hall’s drop box.
Which Fridays the two clerks will be in the building will be left up to Pedersen and Schwenke to decide. Because they know their personal schedules better than anyone else, Barrett said it would be best for Pedersen and Schwenke to figure out which days they’ll come in.
If someone has an emergency and needs to get in touch with a city employee on Fridays, Pedersen and Barrett said they can call the city maintenance crew. Barrett said people can call city worker Cameron Davis at 208-833-8617 on Fridays after City Hall switches to the new schedule.