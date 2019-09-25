Challis City Council members are evaluating new zoning rules for tiny homes in the city, according to Mayor Mike Barrett.
City Council members heard about tiny homes at their September meeting. Louanne Hess of Challis sought permission to build a tiny house on an unused section of a lot at 221 S. Sixth St.
The issue with the request, according to Barrett, is that Challis has no zoning laws that clarify what a tiny home is and whether one can be built. A tiny home is often described as a small house, between 400 and 600 square feet.
While the homes can be built on solid foundations, they are often built on trailers to make for easy moves. Those characteristics mean tiny homes can be classified in multiple ways. They can be considered residential, immovable homes or as mobile homes similar to single-wide trailers.
If they are considered mobile homes, another issue arises because Challis council members banned the construction of single-wide trailers in the city.
“As a council, we’re going to have sit down and decide ‘what does this look like and how do we not just let them dot the landscape,’” Barrett said.
He and the council reached out to cities including Boise, McCall, Rexburg and Stanley to see how city officials there deal with tiny homes. In Stanley, city officials created a new zoning classification for tiny homes. According to the new Stanley code, a tiny home must be less than 400 square feet and must be on a solid foundation with water, power and sewer lines connected to it.
Stanley’s codes allow for tiny home parks, designated for the sole purpose of building tiny homes, as is common in many cities for mobile homes. Establishing tiny home parks prevents the spread of small houses throughout the entire community.
According to Stanley Mayor Steve Botti, the decision to create the new zone rules arose last year when Bill Hart, owner of Meadow Creek Spa and Resort, made a request to build tiny houses. Hart wanted to build tiny homes that his guests could stay in indefinitely.
Botti said he and the City Council members looked into the issue and saw an increasing interest in tiny homes throughout the Northwest. One of the reasons they are becoming more popular, according to Botti, is price.
“Real estate and construction are so expensive, especially in Stanley, that people are looking for other options,” Botti said.
That sentiment was echoed by Esther England, a Realtor with Mountain West Real Estate in Salmon. England said Salmon is experiencing various housing issues and tiny homes could be an affordable solution.
“I think it would be beneficial in the long run to look into this,” said England.
She estimates that on the high end tiny homes could cost between $50,000 and $80,000. She said that they are popular among millennials because they don’t take much space and are easy to maintain.
England also said tiny homes could be a popular option for seasonal workers, like firefighters, who need a place to live while they are in Salmon during the summer.
Mayor Barrett said there is a place for tiny homes in Challis. He said the problem facing Challis, as opposed to other cities, is that tiny homes would likely be used more for recreation than affordable housing.
“In rural areas where recreation is becoming more of a factor in the economy, tiny homes probably will become more common,” said Barrett.
He foresees industries such as Airbnb and other vacation rental firms becoming more popular in Challis because tiny homes could give visitors a cost-effective place to stay. Barrett pointed to changes this year at Pioneer Motel and RV Park in Challis, where tiny guest cabins were constructed on lots that had been zoned for RV parking.
Challis council members have decided to look at the issue on a case-by-case basis, treating every request individually, Barrett said. City council members will continue discussing Hess’s request at their next council meeting. The October meeting has been changed to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.