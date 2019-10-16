The Challis City Council voted unanimously at its Oct. 10 meeting to change the monthly meeting times to 1 p.m. the second Thursday of every month.
For the last two months, the council had switched the Tuesday meetings to Thursdays and decided to make the switch permanent because it works better with their schedules and makes billing easier for city employees.
Kent Atkins, the city’s engineering consultant for the airport, updated the council progress for airport improvements.
“Pending funding and approval, everything is looking positive,” said Atkins. The grants already received by the city mean work that could have taken seven or eight years will be completed in about one.
Atkins told the council the first hurdles to overcome for the next year are adding a GPS-guided instrument approach system and completing a wildlife hazard assessment. The assessment will be conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration to determine how much fencing would be required to keep animals from wandering onto the runway.
Mayor Mike Barrett said he is excited for the economic improvement that will accompany an updated airport. As an example, he pointed to an industrial park on airport land that could be used for a restaurant.
Atkins echoed the sentiment and said the airport has received a lot of interest from people looking to rent from the city and build hangars. Atkins said the improvements will allow for larger hangars to house jets.
Council members heard from Jeffery Allen who wants to build an RV storage structure on a lot next to his home at 130 Crystal Court. The building will 18-by-26-by 32 feet. Council members gave unanimous approval because Allen doesn’t intend to pour concrete. Pouring concrete would have made the shelter a permanent structure, a hurdle Allen chose to avoid.
Bryce Jones from the Forest Service told council members that the Forest Service is in “regroup mode with more information coming” on the forest plan revision.