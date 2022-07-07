The city of Challis will increase the amount it pays the Custer County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services in the upcoming fiscal year.
Council members agreed at a June 15 special meeting to pay the Sheriff’s Office an additional 5 percent for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. The current contract between the two entities calls for Challis to pay the county $56,650 a year. A 5 percent increase equals $2,832.50, bringing the new contract to $59,482.50.
County officials last year asked all three cities in the county which contract for law enforcement services to increase the amount they pay. Challis did not, but Mackay and Stanley did. Currently, Mackay pays the Sheriff’s Office $40,000 a year, after increasing from $35,300. Stanley is currently paying $56,000, up from $53,600.
The sheriff said last summer that the county would like to get the cities’ payments closer to $80,000 a year to cover the continually increasing costs of vehicles, tires, fuel and personnel. He said he was hopeful that gradually that number could be reached.
Mayor Corey Rice said June 15 he would “go offer them 5 percent more tomorrow.” Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith on June 23 said he’d been told the increase was coming, but the message he received wasn’t directly from Rice.
Councilman Travis Hardy said that since last year’s conversations with the Sheriff’s Office related to the contract he’s seen more deputies patrolling around the community. “You do see more presence now than I’ve seen in a long time,” he said.
“I work with them all the time,” Rice said. “They always help out. In the last five months I’ve noticed a drastic turnaround in their reporting and responses. I think it’s working.”
“Seeing action is huge,” Councilwoman Dawn Maydole said. “We’re seeing results.”
As council members debated how much more to pay the county, Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said the city is in a situation of needing to look at a lot of funding matters.
Rice agreed. “We have to think about where the increases (will) come from to pay higher expenses.”
“You have to pay for what you get or vice versa,” Bradshaw responded.
Council members also agreed to pay the North Custer Rural Fire District $22,750 again this year for fire protection in the city.
And, the council voted to continue contracting with Lone Pine Animal Hospital for $1,020 a year, or $85 a month, for kennel and euthanizing fees as needed.