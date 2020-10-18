A small workshop on Sixth Street and a modular house on Apex Lane received the Challis City Council’s stamp of approval for construction at an Oct. 8 meeting.
Randy Forestier of 311 Sixth St. submitted plans to build a 30x22-foot shop across an alley from property that belonged to his father. He said while the plans also say the structure will be 35 feet tall, he can trim that down. The shop would be in a residential B zone, Mayor Mike Barrett said, and he told Forestier 35 feet is the maximum height allowed.
The plans state Forestier will build an incoming, 12-foot-high doorway facing the alley. More traffic in a tight alley should always be avoided, Barrett said.
However, “as long as it doesn’t obstruct the alley and you don’t park cars there,” Barrett said there no other issues with the plans.
After council members unanimously approved the workshop, Forestier said the builder, his brother Rick, would begin surveying. Barrett told him he has one year to begin construction.
Council members were also unanimous in their decision to allow Richard and Sonya Durham to place a modular house on the lot at 911 Apex Lane and the vacant lot next to it. Houses previously sat there, but were removed. The Durhams said the foundation for one home still exists.
As the Durhams thanked council members for their decision, they in turn thanked the couple for the project. The modular will be a nice addition to the East Subdivision, Barrett said, as opposed to the unsightly homes that were there before.