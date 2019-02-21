Challis City Council members voted to renew an agreement with Challis Area Chamber of Commerce to allow camping on city property during the annual Braun Brothers Reunion in August, denied a Challis Cemetery board request to waive the water base rate during the winter and took $3,000 in uncollected water bills off the city’s books at their Feb. 12 meeting.
The agreement with the chamber allows for camping at Blue Mountain Fish Pond and Challis Centennial Park during the Braun Brothers Reunion.
Council members denied cemetery board of directors’ request to waive the cemetery’s base water fee during four winter months. Council members said if they granted the cemetery board’s request, they would have to waive fees for everyone else. Although the cemetery isn’t irrigated in the winter and there’s no water usage fee, the city has always charged a base fee for because it pays for infrastructure improvements, Mayor Mike Barrett said.
“We charge the base rate because the infrastructure is in place” and everyone should pay their share for future repairs and upgrades as pipes wear out, he said.
“I don’t think we should waive it for them, or we’d have to waive it for all,” Councilman Chuck Felton said.
“I agree,” both Councilwomen Mary Skeen and Katie Spence said. Skeen pointed out that the local electric and telephone cooperatives charge base rates for their utility infrastructure.
Council action means 11 past-due water accounts totaling just under $3,000 will be taken off the city’s books at their auditor’s request. That doesn’t mean the city and its collection agency will give up on collecting the money, said Deputy Clerk Savannah Pedersen. Rather it just cleans things up for accountant Gary Merkle.
The council approved an application from Village Inn owner Derris Anderson to cover a walkway on the east side of the restaurant building fronting U.S. Highway 93.
Firewise funding should be available again this season to help people prepare private property to resist wildfires, Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Kurt Pindel told city council members. Salmon-Challis National Forest employees want to help homeowners in areas with severe fire hazards, he said.
City, county and forest officials want to make sure people know how to submit paperwork ahead of time so the Forest Service can purchase necessary goods and services during a major wildfire. Although there’s not a major fire every season, new paperwork has to be filled out for service contracts and purchase agreements, Pindel said.
The Challis Forest Service compound will see some sprucing up this season with the painting of a couple of storage buildings, Pindel said.
Forest Service firefighters plan to donate more firewood salvaged from the Rabbit’s Foot and other wildfires to needy, disabled and elderly people, Pindel said. About 40 cords went to the local woodlot last year. The woodlot is now operated by the Challis Lions Club.
“It’s good to bring wood into town,” Barrett said. “People need it here.”
A water line broke under Emily Lane in the Challis Golf Course subdivision recently, Barrett reported, creating a hole in the street. The city crew has since filled the hole, but new asphalt will have to wait for warmer weather.