The Challis mayor will receive a 50 percent pay increase in January.

City Council members debated whether to increase the pay for themselves and the mayor after an Aug. 8 public hearing on the matter. For a couple of months the pay increases have been discussed at City Council meetings. The initial proposal from City Clerk Savannah Pedersen was to double the pay for all elected officials, but the council and mayor instead settled on considering a 50 percent increase.


