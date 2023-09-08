The Challis mayor will receive a 50 percent pay increase in January.
City Council members debated whether to increase the pay for themselves and the mayor after an Aug. 8 public hearing on the matter. For a couple of months the pay increases have been discussed at City Council meetings. The initial proposal from City Clerk Savannah Pedersen was to double the pay for all elected officials, but the council and mayor instead settled on considering a 50 percent increase.
In the end they agreed to up the mayor’s salary to $9,000 a year, from its current level of $6,000. The new pay for the mayor breaks down to $750 a month.
The proposal to raise the pay for council members to $3,600 a year, from $2,400 a year was not approved. They will continue to be paid $200 a month, not $300 as was suggested in a proposed new city resolution.
Discussion of increasing the pay came about as the city staff and elected officials have been finalizing the budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. Councilman Chuck Felton asked Pedersen to find out “what the process is and when to have a discussion” about increasing the mayor and council pay, Pedersen said. It’s her understanding that such a proposal has to occur in a year there is an election for city offices. Two Challis City Council positions are up for election this November, seats now held by Felton and Travis Hardy.
Councilwoman Dawn Maydole made a motion to increase the mayor’s salary but hold off on any increase for the council members. Her motion was to increase the mayor’s salary by $250 a month with “no raise for the council now.”
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw agreed with an increase for the mayor’s post. “We need to do something for the mayor. It is a job with demands. I feel a bump is in order” for the mayor. “I’m not sure about $100 for council is in order.” Bradshaw said the mayor spends a lot of time on city business.
Bradshaw offered another motion to increase the council’s monthly pay by $25 a month, but her motion did not receive a second and didn’t advance for discussion.
Maydole’s motion to increase the pay for just the mayor was seconded by Hardy. Maydole, Hardy and Bradshaw all voted yes on that motion. Felton was absent from the Aug. 8 meeting.
During the discussion, and prior to the vote, Maydole suggested the matter be tabled until the full council was at a meeting. That came after Bradshaw said she was “hesitant” to move forward on any pay increases because “we don’t have Chuck’s (Felton) voice at the table.”
But Pedersen checked some notice requirements and said waiting until the Sept. 12 City Council meeting wouldn’t comply with legal publication requirements. And, she pointed out the public hearing was publicized and Felton was aware of the Aug. 8 hearing and meeting. Hardy said he’d seen Felton at a store earlier on Aug. 8, so he knew Felton was in Challis and thought he would be at the meeting.
During the public hearing on the proposed pay increases Challis resident Tracy Barrett asked if the increase in salary for the mayor was a reimbursement for work he did earlier this summer in the city maintenance department. An employee left his job with the city a few months ago, leaving just one employee who was trying to patch potholes and do other late spring and early summer work. Rice, who is the former city maintenance supervisor, pitched in so the work didn’t get too far behind schedule.
A couple of months ago at a council meeting, Felton and Hardy said they wanted to pay Rice for those hours. Maydole and Bradshaw questioned whether that was legal.
Answering Barrett, Pedersen said personnel with the Association of Idaho Cities told her there could be “no compensation for the mayor for” any work he does on behalf of the city.
“Is that a reimbursement?” Barrett asked of the proposed pay increase.
“No. It’s just a raise,” Pedersen responded.
Barrett also asked where the additional money for higher salaries for elected officials would come from “without raising the rates for anyone.”
Pedersen said the money would come out of the general fund, the majority of which comes from property taxes although some is from licenses and fees assessed by the city.
Challis resident Gerald Kell said maybe the mayor deserved a “little bit” of additional pay, but he said the suggested pay of $300 a month for council members was too much. Kell said council members spend about an hour each month at a council meeting, meaning they were being paid approximately $300 an hour. “Isn’t that kind of high?” he asked. “And just like tonight, there’s one gone,” he said, referring to Felton.
Kell said he doesn’t think council members work more than a couple of hours a month.” He suggested the city spend the money not on council raises but instead on more “water meters or a backhoe or a pile of gravel.”
Rice responded that there are months when the workload is “pretty thin,” but there are other months where there are multiple meetings or public hearings, plus phone calls and emails to deal with.
“As with anything, whether we spend an hour or five hours a month, we spend time away from our families,” Maydole said. “We’re not doing it for the money, but for our city, to better the community we live in.”
Hardy said “it doesn’t matter to me if council gets a raise. I don’t need it. We’re not in it for money, we make our livings elsewhere. We’re all in this small town together and want to keep it the best we can. It’s hard for people to hear somebody is getting a raise, it just is.”
