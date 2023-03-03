A new water well for residents in the city of Challis will be drilled this spring, now that the City Council awarded a contract for the work to O’Keefe Drilling.

Council members voted Feb. 14 to accept O’Keefe’s $188,120 bid to drill East Well 2 just off Apex Avenue. It was the only bid submitted for the work, but met all the bid requirements and was about $100,000 lower than the mayor and the city’s engineering consultant expected.


