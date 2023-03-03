A new water well for residents in the city of Challis will be drilled this spring, now that the City Council awarded a contract for the work to O’Keefe Drilling.
Council members voted Feb. 14 to accept O’Keefe’s $188,120 bid to drill East Well 2 just off Apex Avenue. It was the only bid submitted for the work, but met all the bid requirements and was about $100,000 lower than the mayor and the city’s engineering consultant expected.
Mayor Corey Rice told council members that the well should be drilled in early spring.
“We don’t know if there’s water in the hole,” Rice said. Until that’s determined the city can’t advertise for bids for the rest of the water project, which includes water transmission lines and a booster station to move the water into Old Town.
O’Keefe Drilling is based in Butte, Montana.
The council also approved another contract with Keller Associates for additional engineering work on the water system upgrades.
“This is everything up to a new reservoir,” Rice said of the new contract’s scope, “pumping stations.” The price tag for the various planned projects in coming years is between $6.2 and $6.3 million, he said.
Council members approved essentially the same contract for the Braun Brothers Reunion they’ve had with the Challis chamber for many years.
At the January council meeting Rice said he wanted to alter the contract and require the chamber to pay the city to cover the costs incurred by city workers who pick up trash and clean and stock restrooms at the two campgrounds the chamber rents out that weekend. Council members delayed action on the contract until their February meeting because of his desire.
But last week Rice didn’t bring the payment matter up again and City Clerk Savannah Pedersen told council members they were voting on the same contract used every year. The chamber will not be required to pay the city any money under terms of the approved contract.
