There may be more funding available for upgrades at the Challis Airport, City Council members learned this month from Kent Atkin with J-U-B Engineers, the city’s engineering firm.
Atkin said it’s important to take care of the airport, which has undergone a couple million dollars worth of repairs in the last few years. He’s currently applying for a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to pay for fog sealing, asphalt sealing and new paint on the runway. Congress allocated more money through the bipartisan infrastructure law to the FAA for airport infrastructure projects, Atkin said, and Challis should qualify for an additional $159,000 a year for the next five years from it. Challis already gets $150,000 a year from the airport improvement program and the new money won’t change that amount.
Atkin suggested the city identify a project valued at about $309,000 and “go after” funding for it. The $159,000 grant will require at least some match, he said, but the $150,000 doesn’t need a match this year. The percent the city will be required to match for the BIL grant is still up in the air, he said, but most likely will be either 5 percent or 10 percent. And, he expects the state will provide at least part of any match required for that program, lessening the amount the city will have to spend.
Atkin also told council members it’s time to update the airport capital improvement plan to include a study of how to fence the airport to keep animals off the runway and to evaluate the taxiway. It’s been about a decade since the airport master plan was completed and the city has “probably outgrown that document,” he said.
Mayor Corey Rice said it’s a good idea to review that plan and adjust priorities as needed. Atkin agreed, but said the focus should be to “take care of what you got and then decide what’s next.”
Up-to-date plans are important, Atkin said, because the FAA takes those into consideration as it grants money to airports. The council needs to identify the projects it wants to complete at the airport and then “use whatever approach you need to find funding. We’re looking for funding in any way.”
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said she wants the master plan to get updated within six months and she wants that plan to “go large,” and identify all possible projects for the next several decades.