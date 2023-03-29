Some progress has been made to hire a new director for the Challis Public Library, library board member Ang Sugden told City Council members last week.
Becky Mitchell resigned from the part-time library director post earlier this year. The board has received three applications and is accepting applications through April 7. In the last two months the hours and pay for the position have changed. In January, Sugden told City Council members the plan was to increase the director’s position to 30 hours a week at $15 an hour. But the board is advertising it as an 18-hour a week position at $14.35 an hour.
Sugden also asked about getting a water heater for the staff restroom at the library, where only cold water is available. The library has an estimate of $900 from Hall’s Town and Country Plumbing to purchase and install a tankless water heater, Sugden said. But, she pointed out there is no capital expenditure line item in the library’s budget. She asked if the city would pay for the water heater out of the city’s capital budget since the city owns the building or if the library and the city could split the price.
Mayor Corey Rice talked about installing a booster water heater or purchasin vg a heater that could heat water in both bathrooms. Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said she was willing to look at the capital expenses budgets.
No decision was made by the council.
Council members heard from Timalee Geisler with Eastern Idaho Public Health about a survey related to city park. Fifteen people responded to the survey, she said. People said the park needs more shade, more seating and more playground equipment.
The public health district has $1,100 that Challis can apply for to help make improvements to the park. The money can’t be used for just anything, but it can be used to pay for seating and shade. Rice told her to talk to city maintenance employee Cameron Hardy about how he’d like to spend any grant money at the park.
On another topic, Rice told council members that the Idaho Transportation Department wants to give away the section of Main street from the courthouse to U.S. Highway 93. According to Rice, the state can’t give it to the city, but can give it to the county. He thinks the state will give it to Custer County which will then give it to the city.
Without offering an explanation, Rice indicated the city would get money from the deal.
“I want the costs for” road rehabilitation, repairs, upgrades, sidewalks, asphalt and lighting to be part of the deal, he said. “The numbers are getting big fast and that doesn’t faze them.”
He said legwork is being done related to the matter. “It’s nothing even close to being done.”
Council members approved a zone request that allows Custer County to construct a new building that will house the sheriff’s office and the jail, after hearing the details at their February meeting. County officials plan to get rid of the old search and rescue building, the current sheriff’s office building, the Quonset hut and the old brick storage building, all located behind the courthouse, to have space for the new building.
The council also approved a zone request by Charlie Bullock that will allow him to build a house at 911 S. 10th St. and a zone request that allows Robert Barter to build a deck at his house at 720 S. Seventh St.
And the council agreed to buy a 13-month certificate of deposit from East Idaho Credit Union at a 5 percent interest rate with some of the city’s money that has matured in the Local Government Investment Pool. Money in that pool is currently earning 4.3 percent.
