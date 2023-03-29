Some progress has been made to hire a new director for the Challis Public Library, library board member Ang Sugden told City Council members last week.

Becky Mitchell resigned from the part-time library director post earlier this year. The board has received three applications and is accepting applications through April 7. In the last two months the hours and pay for the position have changed. In January, Sugden told City Council members the plan was to increase the director’s position to 30 hours a week at $15 an hour. But the board is advertising it as an 18-hour a week position at $14.35 an hour.


