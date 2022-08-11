A Challis woman’s request to use part of 15th Street to conduct infrequent driving tests for people seeking a motorcycle endorsement was conditionally OK’d by the Challis City Council last month.
Pending approval by the city’s attorney, council members told Carla Young she could paint stripes on the street and use it as needed. Young is the motorcycle test person for the region.
She used the parking lot at the Challis Area Health Center in the past, but construction underway there now means there’s not enough space, she said. After talking to “everyone with pavement” in the city, she settled on using 15th Street, which she said doesn’t carry much vehicle traffic. Most businesses didn’t want stripes painted in their asphalt parking lots, she said, which left her looking for other options.
Young said she tests riders between April and October and usually only administers about 10 tests a year. So far this year, she’s given five tests.
Council members last month also heard from Cade Peterson who suggested the community needs to look at ways to diversify its electric infrastructure.
He’d like to see some sort of arrangement worked out with INL to check into repurposing run of river water rights so the water can be used to generate electricity or stored for later generation. Peterson said such a project is always feasible — the question is if it’s cost effective.
“INL is a leader in this,” Peterson said. The national lab has information the city could use, he said, at no cost. “I contacted them, but I think they may be more responsive if the city contacted them.” Peterson said he had discussed the matter with officials at Salmon River Electric.
Mayor Corey Rice said “it can’t hurt to check it out.”
Council members also accepted the low bid of $238,552 from American Road Maintenance to seal pavement cracks, paint stripes and fog seal asphalt at the airport. The bid was approved contingent on the city receiving the anticipated funds from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The bid was 31 percent below the engineer’s estimate. The other two bids were also below the engineer’s estimate, according to data given to the council by the city’s airport consultant, Kent Atkin with J-U-B Engineers.
And, the council renewed for 10 years the city’s franchise agreement with Blue Mountain Refuse related to the trash company’s use of city streets and alleys. The council stayed with the language of the franchise agreement, which calls for Blue Mountain Refuse to pay the city 2.5 percent of gross monthly billings sent to customers within the city limits.
The city and the trash hauler have had the same agreement in place since 2012, but somehow in 2018 the city dropped the rate to 0.5 of a percent. The City Council did not approve that change in 2018, and the details of the agreement aren’t clear to the current mayor, council and city clerk.
The 10-year agreement is typical in Idaho, City Clerk Savannah Peterson said, and the 2.5 percent rate is a little low.
Rice said the money from the fee agreement will go into the city’s capital improvement budget. The agreement expires June 30, 2032.