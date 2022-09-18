Challis residents will soon pay more for water and sewer usage, to use shelters or electricity in city parks and to obtain various permits and licenses.
City Council members approved rate hikes for city services after an Aug. 24 public hearing on the proposed increases. Four citizens commented on the proposals, with representatives of the Challis Community Farmers’ Market persuading the council to tweak fees for non-profit groups which use the city parks.
Mayor Corey Rice read a letter that farmers’ market members gave to city officials, making their pitch. Market President Jan Holmgren thanked city leaders for letting the group use the pavilion in city park for the past 13 years for its Saturday markets.
“We have tried to be a considerate and beneficial partner,” Holmgren’s letter stated. The market members purchased two canvas tarps that are used as extensions to the wood pavilion. The tarps are put up in the spring and taken down in the fall with the market members paying for that work. Farmers’ market members also donated two picnic tables to the city for use in the park. And, she said, they clean the pavilion every week after the market closes.
Rice acknowledged that the grounds are always tidy and clean after the market.
The proposal called for a $25 per day use fee for park shelters. There has not been a fee to use a shelter. The proposal also sought to increase the fee to use electricity in a shelter to $35 a day from $10.
After some debate, council members agreed to assess a $10 per day fee for people to use a park shelter and a $10 per day fee for using electricity in a shelter. The fee for using a shelter will be waived for non-profit groups, including the farmers’ market.
As they discussed giving nonprofits a break, Councilwoman Dawn Maydole said she thinks most of the nonprofits who use electricity in the parks use a “pretty minimal” amount.
She and Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw pointed out that when nonprofits hold events in city parks, such as the farmers’ markets, the parks serve as a gathering place for the community, a point made by Holmgren.
“It opens the park to people, kids use the skate park,” Maydole said. The Challis Library sets up a booth at the farmers’ market and gives books to kids, providing another public service, she said. And, people can test out possible business ventures by setting up booths in the market since it is a business incubator of sorts.
Some of those people have turned their test projects into full businesses, Holmgren said. “A lot of people come, set up a table, figure out if there’s a market for them and maybe open a business later.”
“I love the farmers’ market,” Councilman Travis Hardy, who participated by phone, said.
Council members received some feedback about water and sewer rate increases before approving those increases with no changes from the proposed fee schedule.
City Clerk Savannah Pedersen told council members the water and sewer rates should have been increased for the last several years, but weren’t. Base rates for the two services haven’t been increased since 2012, she said.
Rice reminded council members they all are aware that “we do have issues for sewer.”
Bradshaw said she understood that fees charged need to be high enough to pay for the system and improvements, but said “it’s a heartache for us, with everything jumping as is.”
The deposit for a new water account was increased to $75, from $50. The monthly base rate for a 3/4ths-inch water meter is now $18.45, up $5. Shut-off fees were increased and a $10 late payment fee was established by the council.
Residential sewer customers will now pay $22.74 a month, up from $18.95. All other sewer customers will also see a 20 percent increase in their monthly charge.
The cost to license pets increased by 100 and 200 percent. A tag for a neutered or spayed pet is now $15 a year, up from $5. The fees for pets which aren’t neutered doubled to $20 as did the price for pets which aren’t spayed, increasing to $30 from $15. The new fee schedule also increased costs for impounded animals and for people who violate the city’s animal ordinances.
The new price to obtain a zone permit is $50, up from $10. Sign permits now cost $20, double the old price.