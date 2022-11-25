Custer County’s plan to construct a new building to house the Sheriff’s Office staff, 911 dispatch center, county probation officer, and state driver’s license test site moved forward when the Challis City Council approved a variance from city building codes.
Only Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts spoke at a Nov. 3 public hearing on the variance request, at which no members of the community were present, except a Messenger representative.
The county plans to have a 14x92-foot building constructed on skids near the courthouse, as soon as possible, Butts said. Once it’s built, the trailer that houses the Sheriff’s Office will be demolished and the new building slid into that spot. A new larger pad to support the new building will also be built, Butts said.
City ordinances require buildings to be at least 20 feet wide, which meant the county had to receive a variance from that rule before constructing a 14-foot wide building.
Butts said the county has the money to pay for the new building, but he didn’t offer a dollar amount. The application for a special use permit listed the approximate project cost at $300,000.
“I believe we have a contractor,” Butts said. And, he told the council and mayor that “drawings are being done now.”
Butts said the county will not be able to house prisoners for a time while the old trailer is being removed and the new building moved in. But, he reminded city officials that Custer County houses prisoners in other jails all of the time. There will be an interruption to driver’s testing, too, Butts said, and some people may have to go to Butte or Salmon for testing.
With a grant the Sheriff’s Office recently received for new communications equipment, plans have switched somewhat for how 911 communications will be handled during the transition, Butts said. Since the county can buy new equipment with the grant money, it will be purchased and installed in the new building, so “we can plug and play” with no interruptions, he said.
Butts said he wants a “warm, safe place for our employees,” and the new office building will achieve that goal.
“The place is run down and has been for some time,” Challis City Councilman Chuck Felton said of the current sheriff’s building. “We should do it before higher authorities come in and tell us we have to do it.”
However, Felton didn’t want to take the risk that the non-conforming building will be used forever. His motion to approve the variance included a clause that the county needs to have a conforming building constructed in nine years. If the county doesn’t get that done, the motion included language to allow county officials to seek an extension of their permit with the city.
For years, Custer County officials have discussed options to build a new Sheriff’s Office, a new jail and bring the courthouse into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Voters, three times, defeated a measure to tax themselves to pay for that work, pushing county commissioners back to the drawing board. This latest plan for a new Sheriff’s Office building has been in the works for most of 2022.
