sheriff building

Custer County’s plan to construct a new building to house the Sheriff’s Office staff, 911 dispatch center, county probation officer, and state driver’s license test site moved forward when the Challis City Council approved a variance from city building codes.

Only Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts spoke at a Nov. 3 public hearing on the variance request, at which no members of the community were present, except a Messenger representative.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.