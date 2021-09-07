Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Challis council seeks potential revenue from cemetery board
Challis Cemetery District board members might have to pay more for the 12 to 15 million gallons of water they use every year if City Council members decide to charge them year-round for usage at the cemetery.
Mayor Mike Barrett said the city currently charges the district about $68 per each of the three meters for six months of the year. According to Barrett every other irrigator in town is charged for 12 months of water.
“At some point we have to get paid,” Barrett said during an Aug. 26 special City Council meeting. According to him, the bigger question is “should the city be providing free water?”
The reason the cemetery district gets some free water from the cemetery’s 5.6-acre water right, which Barrett said belongs to the city, is complicated, according to Barrett. Before a taxing district was established and the cemetery board created, Barrett said the cemetery was owned and managed by the city, who didn’t charge themselves for water. When the switch occurred, Barrett said there must have been a verbal agreement that set the precedent where the cemetery pays for water only half the year.
According to Barrett, he and council members warned cemetery board members last year the city would start charging more for water and city officials reiterated that plan in February, Barrett said. Cemetery board members delivered an agreement to city officials in August that asked the original agreement be formalized.
According to Councilwoman Mary Skeen, cemetery board members shouldn’t be surprised about a potential increase in water charges. She said cemetery water usage has been something council and cemetery board members have been discussing for a couple of years. Last year city officials said “next year be prepared” for an increase, according to Skeen. Barrett said water has been a “wedge issue” for a long time with the cemetery. However, because of recent capital improvement projects, the mayor said the city needs the revenue.
Councilman Chuck Felton said he doesn’t think the city should provide free water. He said it is unfair to the city and to the other large irrigators in Challis, like the school district and at the Custer County courthouse.
While they didn’t take action at the special meeting, council members agreed it would be a good idea to have Barrett tell the cemetery board how they feel.