A public hearing on a request for a conditional use permit to allow a single-wide trailer to be placed in Challis is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 10 before the Challis City Council.
Karen Yates wants to put a single-wide trailer on a narrow lot she owns at 1020 Valley Road, which is zoned residential B.
Single-wide trailers are no longer allowed in the city, Mayor Mike Barrett said. When the city’s zoning regulations were updated in 2009, single-wide trailers were banned. Any trailers that are already here can remain, but no new ones can be brought in, he said.
Yates owns three lots there and wants to put the trailer on lot 5. She said the lot is only about 15 feet wide, after several pieces of land on the street were altered to clean up property line errors and settle a lawsuit related to property lines. Because it’s so narrow, she can’t put a larger trailer on the lot, she said.
There was an older mobile home there years ago, which has been removed. Yates said when she removed the old trailer her intent was to bring in a new trailer “but things changed” and that didn’t happen as the economy declined.
“Basically I have an unusable lot with utilities in it, that I can’t use,” she said. “I can’t even put in a shop because of setbacks. I basically have a worthless lot.”
“The width of the existing lot is a problem,” Barrett acknowledged during the Aug. 13 council meeting.
A fifth-wheel trailer is parked there now. The site has services and is used as a long-term RV rental spot. Yates wants her onsite property manager to be able to live in the new trailer because he can’t continue living in the fifth-wheel during the winter.
Councilwoman Mary Skeen said the single-wide unit Yates wants to bring in “would look better than what’s there now.” Yates said she plans to put siding on the trailer to “make it look more like a tiny home.”
The only option to allow Yates to bring in a narrow unit, Barrett said, is for the City Council to issue a conditional use permit. That can’t be issued until a public hearing on the request is held.
Councilman Chuck Felton asked if allowing one single-wide trailer in town might “reverberate through town.”
“It could,” Barrett responded. He said he recently denied a request from a man who wanted to bring in a single-wide trailer.
Council members tentatively agreed to hold a public hearing on the conditional use permit on Sept. 10. Barrett explained to Yates that people may speak during the public hearing about her request and after the hearing the council votes whether to issue a conditional use permit. If they approve her request, the council can attach conditions to the permit, he said. The public hearing date must be advertised in the Messenger before it’s held.
On another zoning-related issue, council members OK’d a request from Tom Sullivan for a zone permit that will allow him to install a 24x26-foot garage at 911 Apex.
Sullivan’s plans meet all the setback and height requirements, Barrett said.