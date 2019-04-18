Challis City Councilwoman Katie Spence is moving and has resigned her position.
It’s expected that someone will be appointed by the mayor to fill her spot until the next city election.
Spence accepted a new job elsewhere in Idaho and is moving from Challis and her job at Salmon River Electric, Mayor Mike Barrett said. Spence has served a couple of appointed terms on the council, pitching in to fill other vacancies.
“I appreciate her time on the council,” said Barrett. “She was always available when we needed her.”
Barrett would like to appoint a new council member before the budget workshops scheduled for this spring and summer begin. That would allow the new council member to get a good idea of the city’s expenses and revenues.
At last week’s council meeting, the council approved a contract with Corey Rice, former city maintenance crew supervisor, to help the city and its engineering firm complete water and sewer projects. He will be paid $30 per hour for the as-needed work.
The first project for Rice is seepage tests for the city’s sewer ponds. The most recent tests were done about a decade ago and cost the city about $25,000, the mayor said. Rice supervised most of the work then. He can probably supervise tests this summer for half the cost, Barrett said.
There’s already a cost savings to the city by having Rice, a Challis resident, contract for water and sewer project work. Another person hired as a consultant would probably have travel and lodging expenses while testing the sewer ponds’ clay liners, said Barrett.
“I think this is a win for us,” Councilwoman Mary Skeen said. She pointed out if the bill comes in too high on Rice’s first contract project, “we can stop.”
Another possible project for Rice is to work with a local contractor to create loops in the city’s water main system near city park to improve efficiency, Barrett said.
Rice quit his city job to manage the water systems and wastewater treatment plant at the Idaho Cobalt Project, but when Formation Capital mothballed the project a few months ago because of low cobalt prices, Rice was among laid off.
The city maintenance crew was reduced by one person, to a staff of two. The council streamlined to save money on salaries and benefits and put more money into projects, Barrett said.