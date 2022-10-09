At the same Challis City Council meeting where a council member added to the agenda a discussion about housing development in the city, a business owner came in asking about possible sewer connections if he built apartments.
Bryan Wilson, owner of Challis Redi-Mix, asked the mayor and council what it would take if he wanted to connect new residences just outside the city limits off Lagoon Lane to the city’s sewer lines.
“It’s been brought to my attention there’s a housing crisis,” in Challis, Wilson said. So he’s contemplating constructing some new apartments on property he owns next to his business.
Wilson said checking on sewer connections was one of the first steps he’d taken in the process. “There’s no approvals, no permits,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m doing this.” But, if he proceeds, he said he’s looking at possibly constructing 4-plexes or 8-plexes.
In such a case, the developer is responsible to pay development costs and the costs to connect to the sewer lines, City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said. The property would not have to be annexed into the city, she said.
Mayor Corey Rice said the city’s sewer capacity is more than adequate to handle additional customers and a line runs very near the property owned by Wilson.
Wilson said he is not asking to have city water lines extended to the property. If he builds, he would drill water wells, he said.
Councilman Travis Hardy said Wilson had a good idea and the council wants to continue the conversation with him
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw had asked for housing to be listed on the agenda for discussion. She said she’d been told the Forest Service has encountered problems as it hires people because they can’t find anywhere to live in Challis.
“We keep saying it’s a problem,” Bradshaw said. She asked what the protocol is to spur action on the matter and asked if the Custer Economic Development Association has ever assisted with housing issues. No one answered those questions.
Bradshaw asked about the city’s plans to extend water or sewer lines farther out on Rodeo Road where residential lots have been platted. The mayor said that might happen someday, but not before the city drills a new water well. Planning is underway for a new well.
Rick Miller, with Altura Community Consulting and Business Finance, who was at the Sept. 13 council meeting to finalize the group’s contract with the city to oversee the grants and loans associated with water projects, told city officials his agency could help with housing issues.
“We’ve helped a lot of towns with grants for housing for infrastructure,” Miller said. “We can help with that if you ever need it.” He said there are some community development block grants available for housing projects. Those provide funds to a developer to help lower construction costs, which in turn lets houses be sold for a lower price.
The state administers those grant funds, he said, and requires that a city or county conduct a housing study before any grant applications could be considered.
Also at the meeting, Rice reported that some of the weedy and messy properties in town that had prompted complaints at an earlier council meeting had been cleaned up.
Pedersen said she and other city employees have discussed the possibility of adding a third person to the city’s maintenance staff and then the five city employees “could handle” the job now done by a part-time contract ordinance control officer.
