Challis residents who have water meters on their property that they don’t use will have to continue to pay the base fee for those meters or pay the $500 disconnect fee, city council members decided earlier this month.
In recent months two city residents have asked that they not be charged a disconnect fee for a second, unused meter at their homes.
Council members waffled on making a decision for several months, but finally did so.
Mayor Corey Rice said it was time to either agree to uphold the ordinance, which specifies a $500 fee to remove a water meter, or change the ordinance.
Councilwoman Dawn Maydole said if the council waived any fees without changing the ordinance, they were opening a can of worms.
In October, Richard Cox asked that the fee be waived to disconnect a second meter at his home on Excelsior. He again made the request in November and December. Rick Swindell also requested a waiver of the removal fee at his property at the December council meeting.
After Cox spoke to the council in November, Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw voiced concern that waiving the fee for one resident would lead other people with a second unused meter to make the same request, which indeed occurred.
City Clerk Savannah Pedersen said there are between 50 and 75 lots in the city that have two meters. Prior to the requests from Cox and Swindell, in the last four or so years, two requests to waive the disconnect fee came before the council, Pedersen said. Once the council agreed to waive the fee, citing the fact that the property owner had paid the base rate for about 27 years, which far exceeded the $500 removal fee. The council said no to the second request, she said, and that homeowner paid the $500 removal fee.
