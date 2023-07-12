As Challis City Council members churned through a budget workshop earlier this month, much discussion focused on increased salaries for city employees, the mayor and council members.
City Clerk Savannah Pedersen presented the council with a proposal to increase her salary by 10 percent to $47,940, $23.50 an hour, for the coming fiscal year. Her current wage is $21.25 an hour. She received a 10 percent pay increase of $2 an hour last October. Pedersen pointed out that when Betty Horn left the clerk’s job in 2012 she was being paid $28 an hour.
Pedersen also proposed doubling the salaries paid the mayor and council members. That would increase the mayor’s pay to $1,000 a month, $12,000 a year, and the council to $400 a month or $4,800 a year. Councilman Chuck Felton said he wanted to increase by half that amount, so the mayor’s monthly pay would be $750 and the councilmembers would receive $300 a month. She said the last time the mayor and council salaries were raised was in 2012.
Those proposed payments compare to $16,000 a year paid to the Stanley mayor and $2,400 a year, $200 a month, paid to Stanley City Council members. In Mackay the mayor is paid $900 a year and council members receive $660 a year.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said she thought another 10 percent salary increase for the city clerk will result in pushing the salary to a level beyond what the city can afford.
Pedersen said she is aware there will be a salary cap on that position and it would not hit $50,000 as Bradshaw suggested. “I 100 percent understand this is a local government,” Pedersen said. “We used to pay 60 percent of the budget in wages, now it’s less than 20 percent.”
Pedersen told the council she is trying to determine how to keep the library’s budget out of a deficit situation. A full-time library director has been hired, replacing a part-time director who was paid about $8,000 a year. The new director’s pay is $14.35 an hour or $29,274 a year.
“Their budget will be a little more complicated than usual,” Pedersen said.
One step she’s taken in the proposed budget is to direct 1 percent of the city’s share of property taxes to the library budget. That’s about $6,000 for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, she said. But, the city will spend $9,000 a year just for the library director’s insurance, “so it doesn’t even cover that,” Pedersen said. “It’s a lot for them and a little for us.”
Mayor Corey Rice again made a pitch to expand the city’s maintenance department to three full-time employees, up from two year-round full-time employees. He acknowledged it would be “extremely expensive to put on a third guy.” But there’s too much work for two people, he said.
“I want to give the ones doing the work what they deserve,” Rice said.
For the last couple of months, when the city was short a maintenance employee after Cameron Davis left, Rice has been doing some work for the city. He is a past city maintenance supervisor. He left that job in 2018 to work at the Idaho Cobalt Project. He has water and sewer licenses and a CDL. He said when he left the city, after 22½ years, he was earning $29 an hour, having started at $9 an hour. Davis was earning $21.75 an hour when he left the job.
Felton said he wants the city to pay Rice for the work he’s done. Councilman Travis Hardy agreed.
Rice said that was up to the council. “I don’t care if you pay me at all,” Rice said. The work needed to be done, he said, so he pitched in. Now that a second maintenance employee has been hired, Rice said he’s backing off and will only work to teach the two guys how to do things they haven’t yet learned.
Pedersen said she was seeking clarification from the Association of Idaho Cities on whether a mayor can be paid by the city and had a phone meeting scheduled with them in mid-June. She said she was doubtful that is permissible.
Councilwoman Dawn Maydole wondered if that was a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. “We have to look at the legalities of it,” she said.
