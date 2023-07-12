As Challis City Council members churned through a budget workshop earlier this month, much discussion focused on increased salaries for city employees, the mayor and council members.

City Clerk Savannah Pedersen presented the council with a proposal to increase her salary by 10 percent to $47,940, $23.50 an hour, for the coming fiscal year. Her current wage is $21.25 an hour. She received a 10 percent pay increase of $2 an hour last October. Pedersen pointed out that when Betty Horn left the clerk’s job in 2012 she was being paid $28 an hour.


