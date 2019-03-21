Repairs to a washed-out section of Challis Creek Road should happen this spring, hopefully before high water, Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Kurt Pindel told Custer County commissioners and Challis City Council members earlier this month.
The Forest Service is waiting for the final go-ahead from federal fish regulatory agencies on the Challis Creek Road repairs, Pindel said. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service officials need to finish reviewing the forest’s biological assessment of how road repairs might affect threatened or endangered fish species. If they concur there would be no serious effects, the fish agencies will issue a biological opinion allowing the work to occur.
The Forest Service wants to do the road repairs before spring runoff so Challis Creek Road can be reopened for a planned timber sale near Mosquito Flat Reservoir, Pindel said. The 342-acre sale is scheduled to be advertised in June or July and harvested this season. The proposed work would replace a ford at Lodgepole Creek to allow logging trucks to use the road and repair the washed-out section on a large curve where runoff from a burned area brought down debris. Challis Creek was diverted from its channel and started running down the road. The plan is to raise the section above the floodplain.
Pindel said he would email the latest road repair schematics to Custer County Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Mel Lanier.
Additional permits may be needed from the Army Corps of Engineers and Idaho Department of Water Resources for the work, forest Engineer Pete Schuldt told the commissioners. He said he'd look into that possibility.
Morgan Creek Road is another road damaged due to fire activity, although much less so than Challis Creek. Pindel apologized to commissioners for delays in Forest Service payments to the county for maintenance work on the road during the Rabbit Foot Fire last year. Forest Service payment is faster if the county becomes a vendor and gets direct payment from the incident management team fighting the fire, Schuldt told the commissioners. Or the county could negotiate a specific project agreement with the agency. Such agreements go to the lowest bidder, and a previous road maintenance relationship, like the county has with the local forest, helps, Pindel said.
The county maintains Morgan Creek Road under a cooperative agreement with the Forest Service and did dust abatement on the road while Forest Service fire engines and other vehicles used the road to fight the wildfire.
While Custer County had been keeping Morgan Creek Road open over Morgan Creek Summit into Panther Creek drainage this winter, heavy snowfall in late February and early March caused avalanches that blocked the upper section of the road, Pindel said.
Several prescribed burns are tentatively scheduled this spring if conditions allow, Pindel said. Last year fire officials burned in the Big Hill area to create a fire break to prevent a future wildfire from damaging the Garden Creek watershed above Challis. This spring more burns may happen in the Big Hill, Crane Basin and Garden Creek areas. Future burns are planned for Dougherty Gulch and in the Lost River drainage, Pindel said.
At his presentation to the Challis City Council, Councilwoman Mary Skeen said, “We’d prefer the timber to be sold, not burned.”
“We will sell all that’s saleable,” Pindel said, but Challis’ isolation and distance from large sawmills make it harder to sell big timber sales. The local forest has been more successful selling smaller acreage sales.
About 70 seasonal employees will soon start work, Pindel said. It’s a challenge to recruit seasonal employees since Challis is isolated, but new housing on the compound helps, he said.