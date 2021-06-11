Admitting he hadn’t made it to Challis in a few years, Idaho Transportation Department worker Brad Cook said he’ll be back later this month to finish applying new crosswalks on Main.
Working outside the Legion Hall, Cook and co-workers Jon Shipp and Keegan Meyer spent June 1 painting crosswalks before they return to apply more durable thermoplastic paint.
After he repaints the crosswalks on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls and on Salmon’s Main Street, Cook said he’ll come back around to Challis to put thermoplastic paint on Main. Cook said the thermoplastic paint lasts for about five years. It comes in large, highly visible sheets that are melted onto the asphalt using a heating plate, which creates a tight seal resistant to wear and tear, according to Cook.
Thermoplastic paint was applied to Main in 2017. Before that, Challis city employees painted crosswalks between First and Eighth streets, Mayor Mike Barrett said. ITD handled the crosswalks from Ninth Street to U.S. Highway 93. This summer ITD offered to do all the Challis crosswalks, he said. The state workers have always been willing to go above and beyond with road maintenance, such as when they’ve repainted the yellow center lines from the highway to First Street in years past, Barrett said.
“We’ve really tried in recent years to work more with ITD because they have such great purchasing power,” Barrett said, “and they’re just a good group to work with.”