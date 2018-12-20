Balder Cash!, a play on the saying “balderdash” was the choice of Challis Elementary School students to help some of their fellow students this year, replacing their traditional “Coins for Christmas” fundraiser.
They picked the name “Viking Christmas Balder Cash!” with a little help and changed things up a bit because they wanted to make sure the money they raised would benefit local families, said Ed Gregory, teacher and student council adviser. A committee of teachers and administrators is tasked with picking families in the Challis school district to receive $100 debit gift cards. The cards can be used to buy things anywhere, Gregory said, but the hope is that families will spend the money with local merchants.
Students started collecting money after Thanksgiving. Challis elementary grades and classes competed to raise the most money.
Stephanie Strand’s fifth-grade class won, with the fifth-grade class co-taught by Ed Gregory and Lisa D’Orazio in second place and Pam Wilson’s sixth-graders in third.
Students raised $1,184. When the students went to Lambs Market to purchase the debit cards, Scott Lamb and his employees decided they wanted in on the effort, Gregory said. Lamb and his employees matched the student donations dollar for dollar, making it possible to buy and distribute 22 cards.
Challis Elementary School Student Council President Jacen Farr said he wished students would have started the project earlier to raise more money.
Student Council Vice President Taylor Redick expressed her appreciation to the staff at Lambs Market.
“It was very generous of them,” she said.
Balder is the Norse god of light, joy, purity, and the summer sun in Viking mythology. He was son of the Norse god Odin and goddess Frigg and counted Thor among his brothers. Thor, the Norse god of thunder, is the Challis Vikings’ mascot. Balder was also known for his kindness and generosity, Gregory said. Those are qualities he hopes were instilled in the students who participated in the project.
Some students tend to get a bit competitive and are temped to go overboard with their generosity, emptying out their piggy banks and bank accounts, said Gregory. For that reason, any donation over $10 must come with a note from the student’s parents approving the amount.