For the last month construction of the new fire hall in Challis has been moving along with little interruption, which is something architect Richard Creason appreciates.
“We’re trying to get as much as we can out of each dollar we spend for the community,” Creason, who works for Myers-Anderson Architects of Pocatello, said.
According to Project Manger Rick Miller with The Development Company in Rexburg, Wellard Constructors workers from Salmon placed the footings for the foundation last week. Footings are usually made of concrete, reinforced with rebar, that has been poured into an excavated trench. Footings are designed to support a building’s foundation and prevent it from settling too much in the soil.
“Pretty straight-forward stuff,” Miller said.
Creason said after the footings comes the foundation, which will be poured next week. Construction workers will then install the plumbing and floor slabs, Creason said. The prefabricated steel structure that will become the new fire hall has been ordered, he said, and should arrive in Challis mid-summer.
A prefabricated steel building was chosen to save money, Creason said. It’s important to remember on a project like this it’s for the community and tax dollars helped get it off the ground, he said.
According to Creason, Challis’s remote location presented problems when it came to keeping costs low. The city’s distance from reputable construction companies in other, more populated areas threatened to spike costs, Creason said.
The $1.08 million dollar project pooled money from community donations, firefighter contributions and a community development block grant.
Both Creason and Miller said things have been running smoothly at the construction site and there have been no egregious bumps in the budget.
The 10,000-square foot building will allow North Custer Rural firefighters to store their equipment and seven vehicles comfortably and leave enough room for training sessions. Former Fire Chief Launna Gunderson, who retired June 1, said many times one of the constricting factors of the current fire hall is that its small size limits the amount of firefighters she could train at one time.
Once the steel building is erected, Creason said it will be a matter of finishing the interior. When that is completed and Challis firefighters can use their new fire hall, they will turn over their current hall, located on Ninth Street, to Challis Search and Rescue workers.