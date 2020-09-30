Steve Reuter, steel manager for Petersen Brothers Construction, kept his word when he said he and his crew would have the steel shell of the new Challis fire hall up by the end of the month.
In the first week of September, on the day he and his workers started their portion of the project, Reuter said the 10,000-square foot, $1 million structure being built on Blue Mountain Road would look “like a real building here in about three weeks.” By the fourth week, construction workers had the roof and insulation installed and were putting in liner panels.
“We should have most of what we need by the end of the week,” Reuter said on Sept. 22. Reuter will perform his final inspection in about a week, which will conclude his part of the project. By the end of October, he said the fire hall will stand ready for interior work.
Reuter said if things continue to move along smoothly, the fire hall could be operational in November. He is hopeful it’s ready by winter, given some folks in Challis run the risk of chimney fires while heating their homes with wood stoves.
For several years, North Custer Rural Fire District firefighters have been collecting money to replace the current fire hall. They have said the tight confines and lack of storage in the Ninth Street building impedes their ability to respond to fires efficiently.