Challis Floral and Gifts could have a new look if City Council members approve a permit to allow changes to the building, according to owner Lacey Windsor.
Windsor wants to build a patio where the porch to the building now stands, and later add trees and a firepit.
Because the patio will be bigger than the porch, Windsor wants to remove a dirt parking spot on the 11th Street side of her building. Technically it’s two spots, but Windsor said it’s only big enough for one auto.
Although council members expressed excitement, they decided they needed more information and didn’t vote on the permit.
“We need some better dimensions,” Mayor Mike Barrett said. Because the city maintains rights of way on streets Windsor can’t build to the edge of the road, Barrett said. Because the plans she submitted weren’t clear on how far into the street construction could extend, Barrett suggested council members hold off on the permit.
Challis City Council members are held in person. During the meeting, two people wore face coverings as audience members came and went.