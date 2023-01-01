Woody the snowman was joined by Willow this year in the no-snow snowman contest sponsored by the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce. The snow creatures entered by Challis Floral won the contest. Woody was last year’s winner.
This partially melted snowman at the Penwell House won the residential division of the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce’s no-snow snowman contest.
Challis Floral and Gifts notched another victory in the no-snow snowman contest sponsored for the second straight year by the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce.
Woody and Willow, two snow people crafted from logs, painted white and decked out in winter wear, received the most votes in the online contest, chamber Executive Director Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald said.
Woody, as a solo act, won the 2021 contest.
This year voters could cast ballots in both a commercial division — which Challis Floral and Gifts’ entry won — and a residential division. The residential contest drew just one entry this year at the Penwell House, and the melting snowman was named the residential winner.
Eight other Challis businesses or entities entered the contest. Most of the entries remain on display outside the businesses, for anyone who wants to check them out this holiday season. Entries are at the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District office, 7C Junction, the Bureau of Land Management office, Blown Away Salon, The HUB, Shyla’s Hideway Bar and Grill, CusterTel and the Forest Service office.
