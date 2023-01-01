Challis Floral and Gifts notched another victory in the no-snow snowman contest sponsored for the second straight year by the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce.

Woody and Willow, two snow people crafted from logs, painted white and decked out in winter wear, received the most votes in the online contest, chamber Executive Director Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald said.


