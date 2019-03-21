A proposal to increase the rates charged for trash collection in Challis under a franchise agreement with Blue Mountain Refuse was discussed last week by the Challis City Council.
Higher rates were requested by Wendall Gohn, owner of Blue Mountain Refuse. He told city officials garbage truck drivers keep quitting and he believes he needs to increase salaries to retain employees.
Mayor Mike Barrett and council members agreed an increase is needed, but also agreed the city doesn’t need to increase its franchise fee paid by Blue Mountain as part of any price hike. The city receives a franchise fee of 2.5 percent of Blue Mountain’s gross income from garbage customers in the city limits. Last year the city was paid about $3,500, Gohn said.
A set amount to be paid quarterly or monthly would be easier for Blue Mountain to calculate because the number of in-town vs. out-of-town customers fluctuates, Gohn said.
Blue Mountain helps qualified candidates get a commercial driver’s license with on-the-job training and allows use of a company garbage truck for testing, Gohn said. It’s a time-consuming process he doesn’t want to repeat more than necessary.
“I have to increase rates to customers because I have to increase pay to my drivers,” Gohn said. “I just lost one driver two months ago and another said today he was leaving. Something’s got to happen, because at the end of the month I’m down to two drivers,” Gohn said. In the peak summer season, Gohn needs thee full-time drivers plus himself.
“I need to get these drivers up to a decent wage,” Gohn said, because once they get a CDL “they can go anywhere” with higher salaries, even though they’d prefer to work locally. “They like working for me, but they’d sure like some more money,” he said.
When Blue Mountain increased its rates in the past, the city’s franchise fee went up since it’s calculated as a percentage. The city doesn’t necessarily need an increase, Barrett said. If Gohn increases garbage rates to raise salaries and that boosts the city’s franchise fee receipts by 5 percent or more, then the city has to hold a public hearing before the fees could be increased. That process takes about three weeks.
The City Council and Gohn need to figure out a reasonable franchise fee, Barrett said. The city can afford to take less, he said, and “it seems unfair for the city to take a kickback on a rate increase. I don’t think the council wants to do that. The city might decrease what we take and let Wendall get what he needs to pay his drivers a fair wage.”
The city would be open to a set payment instead of a percentage, as long as that could be adjusted up or down as population fluctuates, Barrett said. Challis might have to hold a public hearing to adopt a resolution setting annual garbage rates, he said.
The council could revisit the franchise fee amount every year at budget time, Councilwoman Mary Skeen said.
“Let’s let the council digest this” before making a decision, Barrett said.
Blue Mountain hauls trash to the Lemhi County landfill, Gohn said and pays Lemhi County a fee. One year that cost increased by more than $100,000.
“We need a biomass plant to burn garbage to generate power,” in Custer County, Gohn said.
The city would support that, Barrett said, and could possibly provide land south of town to build a plant. Salmon River Electric officials and the Custer County commissioners have expressed support of the idea of building a biomass power generation plant if the numbers pencil out and it’s feasible, Gohn said. Such a plant might cost several million dollars, he said.