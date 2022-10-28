The Challis sewer lagoons have been out of compliance with Department of Environmental Quality standards since April 2021 and City Council members must soon decide if they’ll take action to remedy the seepage problem at the lagoons located near the airport.
Challis has two sets of lagoons — one located near the airport and the others off Valley Avenue near the gravel pits. The Valley Avenue lagoons are commonly referred to as the Cyprus lagoons, since they were built when Cyprus Minerals developed the subdivision east of U.S. Highway 93 at the southern edge of town.
Once notified of the seepage problems, city officials hired Keller Associates of Pocatello to evaluate the sewer system and prepare a plan to fix the problems. That report was recently completed and the city held an open house in early October to explain it. No Challis citizens attended, but Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw and Mayor Corey Rice and a Messenger employee were on hand.
Colter Hollingshead, Keller’s project manager, said the study identified deficiencies that have mostly been caused by time and the capacity of the sewer system’s infrastructure.
In addition to lagoons that leak, the city’s sewer lines are old and the condition of most lines is unknown because the lines haven’t been filmed. Running closed-circuit television cameras through water and sewer lines is a practice used by many municipalities to determine the condition of the lines. Only 27 percent of the sewer lines in Challis have been videotaped. Those lines show “excessive corrosion” and structural defects, Keller personnel wrote in their report to the city.
The 19 acres of airport lagoons receive 80 percent of the sewer flows from city customers. Both lagoon cells failed the DEQ seepage tests, which means liners are needed to stop sewage from leaking into the ground. However, lining the lagoons means they no longer can function as total evaporative lagoons, Hollingshead’s report states. That means the city will have to use the land application system, which hasn’t been necessary for many years, but was used in the past.
When the airport lagoons were built in 1978, a clay bentonite liner was used. That now leaks above allowable limits. To stop the leakage, a high-density polyethylene liner needs to be installed, Hollingshead said.
The report shows that 20 percent of the city’s sewer flows end up in the 15-acre Cyprus lagoons. Only about half of the capacity of those lagoons is currently used. The three cells at those lagoons all passed the DEQ seepage tests.
But, Hollingshead reported, the disinfection units at both sets of lagoons need to be fixed. Likewise, the land application systems at both lagoons need repairs.
Keller’s report to the city offers multiple options to address the leaky lagoons and the deteriorating sewer lines.
One option for the City Council members is to do nothing, which means the city likely faces penalties for non-compliance.
Regarding the airport lagoons, Keller’s report suggests options that the lagoons be properly lined to prevent seepage; mechanical evaporators be installed and the land application area be expanded; or rapid infiltration basins be constructed.
Options listed in the report for both sets of lagoons are to rehabilitate the land application systems, disinfection systems, piping, pumps and sites; or to combine the two lagoon systems by adding a lift station and a pressure sewer line.
The report outlines three phases of options for the collection system. Phase 1 would include replacing 1,600 feet of lines that are in the worst condition and gathering video footage of the 62,500 feet of lines that haven’t been filmed. Phase 2 would involve replacing another 9,800 feet of sewer lines. Phase 3 would involve replacing any other lines that need it, once the lines’ condition can be seen from the video footage gathered in Phase 1.
It’s all pricey. The cost to do all the suggested work is $15.6 million. That breaks down to $11 million for priority 1 projects of installing flow measurement devices at all the lagoons; combining the two lagoon systems; replacing 1,600 feet of lines and filming all the city’s sewer lines. The suggested timeline for all that work runs from now through 2027.
Priority 2 projects would be tackled between 2028 and 2033 and focus exclusively on Phase 2 work of replacing 9,800 feet of sewer line. The estimated price tag is $4.6 million. Priority 3 projects, which likely would take from 2033-2043, involve replacing the remaining lines that need it. No cost estimate was made for that, since without video of the lines, it’s hard to know how many need to be replaced.
Hollingshead said grants and low-interest loans are available for these types of projects. The DEQ offers loans at 2 to 3 percent interest and awards grants. The Rural Development division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has low-interest loans. The city could apply for up to $500,000 in community development block grant funds. Other federal agencies award loans and grants for municipal sewer projects.
As a rule of thumb, for every $1 million in loans the city might use for this project, user rates would need to increase by $7 per month. Residential sewer rates just increased $4 a month, a 20 percent increase. The mayor said it’s likely sewer, and water, rates will have to increase by 5 or 6 percent a year for the next several years to address deteriorating conditions of the city’s systems.
