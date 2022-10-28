The Challis sewer lagoons have been out of compliance with Department of Environmental Quality standards since April 2021 and City Council members must soon decide if they’ll take action to remedy the seepage problem at the lagoons located near the airport.

Challis has two sets of lagoons — one located near the airport and the others off Valley Avenue near the gravel pits. The Valley Avenue lagoons are commonly referred to as the Cyprus lagoons, since they were built when Cyprus Minerals developed the subdivision east of U.S. Highway 93 at the southern edge of town.


