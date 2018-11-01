As if a North Custer County Halloween isn’t a big enough day on its own with the traditional parade through Challis Elementary School and trick or treating, Challis youngsters had an opportunity to attend three events last Friday as part of “Halloween Alley.”
Events started off Friday afternoon at the Challis Masonic Lodge where Masons and members of Order of the Eastern Star helped children paint or carve pumpkins. Next, a party at Lambs Market offered face painting, games and a piñata. The day ended with a party at Challis Public Library that included a book walk, fishing for prizes, arts and crafts and treats, of course.
Besides the traditional candy, cookies and sugary treats, the library served healthy alternatives, such as tangerines painted to look like miniature jack-o’-lanterns and peanut butter and Craisin celery sticks. That might have limited youngsters’ blood sugar levels a bit, but they still seemed to be bouncing off the walls, running instead of walking through the bookshelves during the book walk. Only a few books hit the floor and had to be re-shelved by librarians.