Challis is now a site for remote service delivery from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Department Director Jan Revier said a mobile labor department office will be in Challis every Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Challis library.
Fifty Idaho cities now are part of the remote service system, Revier said.
The full-time labor department office in Salmon has closed and been replaced by a mobile department. It is located in the Lemhi County Economic Development Association office at 803 E. Monroe St. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
The mobile locations offer appointments and walk-in services. Clients have access to the labor department’s traditional employment services, including resume writing, job applications, interview preparations, access to job training and filing for unemployment benefits. Businesses can get assistance with advertising for jobs, recruiting employees, job training programs and seminars.
“Our footprint is larger than ever as we expand into communities and increase public access to localized employment services,” Revier said of the remote office locations.
The labor department continues to operate job center offices in nine cities including Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Burley, Twin Falls, Post Falls, Lewiston, Caldwell, Boise and Sandpoint.