What patient wouldn’t want improved medical outcomes, improved quality in their health care and how they experience it and get a smaller bill for all of that?
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services calls those goals the “triple aim.” It’s an approach guiding changes in the U.S. health care market.
One model to achieve the triple aim is “patient-centered medical home.” The Challis Area Health Center utilizes that approach which led to its designation as a PCMH site in December by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. It signifies that the local facility is well-managed and delivers high-quality care and service, according to Challis Area Health Center Executive Director Steve Rembelski.
Many of the practices recognized by the new designation were already in place at the Challis center, he said. Nonetheless he’s proud of the clinic employees for their efforts to attain the national recognition and the positive effects it will have for patients.
The patient-centered medical home model stresses team-based care that focuses on the patient. In Challis that team includes medical providers, nurses, lab employees, the front desk staff, a counselor, a community health worker and possibly the community health paramedic. Patients work with Challis team members, along with any providers at other medical facilities, to be in the best health possible. Communication with other medical providers is important because then all the involved caregivers know what care and tests or procedures the patient has had. That information sharing is critical, Christie Ollar, an LPN and care coordinator at the Challis Area Health Center said.
“The Challis Area Health Center has made a commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care,” Rembelski said. “The patient-centered medical home is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of care.” It allows the local clinic to continue its focus on improving quality and the patient experience while reducing health care costs, he said.
For the last year, Challis health center staffers have been working to earn the patient-centered designation. Challis is one of 12 primary care practices in Idaho’s Region 7 to attain the status, Rembelski said, and one of 90 of Idaho’s 500 primary care practices to achieve it. All the practices which have attained the level use the systematic, patient-centered approach to coordinate patient care management processes, maintain strong health care infrastructures and engage in quality improvement initiatives, he said.
Ollar led the certification effort in Challis. The clinic had virtual reviews of just about everything before gaining the certification, and employees completed “a lot of paperwork.” Once the policies were in place, everything had to be documented to prove the policies and procedures were being followed, Ollar said.
“They care about how you do it, not just that you do it,” Ollar said, and they want to be sure patients are well cared for which they can evaluate from reviewing the procedures.
The Challis medical facility will undergo an annual review in order to continue to be designated a patient-centered medical home facility, Ollar said. In fact, she’s already working on documentation for the next review.
“It’s an ongoing process,” she said, “I’m constantly running reports and looking to see where we can improve.”