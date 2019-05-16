The Challis health fair, sponsored by Challis Area Health Center with support from a dozen or more health care providers, technicians, vendors and non-profit groups, was once again successful, with a good turnout of local residents taking advantage of services like blood and hearing tests and eye and skin cancer screenings.
Challis Lions Club members screened 27 children and adults for potential eye problems, while a crew from Bengal Lab in Pocatello drew blood from 66 people, dermatologist Matthew Reeck screened 31 people for skin cancer and audiologist Jim Williams performed 16 hearing tests, co-organizer Corrine Jones said at the fair last Saturday.
Jones and co-organizer Ruth Brunker have been putting the health fair together for several years. Attendance was average this year, which was good for a Mother’s Day weekend with a lot of other things going on, Jones said.
“This is a wonderful thing for our community,” she said of the health fair. “It helps a lot of people who otherwise couldn’t afford the tests.” The annual health fair’s goal is teaching healthy lifestyles and preventive health care, Jones said.