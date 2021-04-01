Challis residents had some cleaning up to do after a severe wind storm blew through town Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Meteorologist Travis Wyatt with the National Weather Service office in Pocatello said trackers on the ground caught wind speeds as high as 65 mph Sunday night. Average speeds during the overnight storm ranged from 45 to 65 mph from midnight to 6 a.m., according to Wyatt, with wind slowing down to 35 mph by the time the sun came up Monday.
Little precipitation fell during the storm. According to the weather service’s website, only .01 of an inch of moisture fell on Challis. This is in contrast to last Thursday’s storm, when a morning of snow and sleet eventually melted into .05 of an inch of precipitation.
Meteorologist Kevin Smith said last week’s snow storm was a low-pressure system that came in from the northwest. It was a typical early spring storm, Smith said, with cold temperatures allowing for some snow accumulation in the morning that melted off by the afternoon.
Although predictions showed Sunday night’s storm would be similar to the March 25 event, Smith and Wyatt said one can never know what the weather has in store. It’s difficult to make accurate predictions for more than a week out, Wyatt said.
According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, no serious damage was reported due to the high winds. Several trash cans got blown over around town and at least one satellite dish found its way to the ground and tumbleweeds piled up in corners of buildings and fences.