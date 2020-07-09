With just enough people to get a tournament going, Challis horseshoe pitchers got together and had a fun, easygoing afternoon following the Independence Day parade.
“I don’t expect a big crowd this year,” tournament organizer Lance Moss said while a couple of regulars warmed up. Because of COVID-19, Moss knew a lot of people who regularly participate in the tournament wouldn’t feel comfortable socializing this year.
Warren Jensen, who has been playing horseshoes with a group in Challis on Friday nights for about six years, said in the past there were as many as 20 teams in the July 4 tourney.
Even though they had only enough people for a handful of teams this year, players made it a fun experience. The people who participated in the games are longtime friends, according to Moss, so it was just another Friday night.
For hours, people like Moss, Jensen and Morgan Johns tossed horseshoes back and forth, with varying degrees of success.
“Sometimes you just throw it and hope for the best,” Johns said, chuckling.
Some people spend so much time throwing they brought their own equipment. Joe Johnson, who kept his bright pink horse hoes near him at all times, said Jensen bet him $10 that he wouldn’t paint the shoes pink.
“The next week I showed them to him,” Johnson said right before he flung one of the colorful hunks of metal into the air.
Even though the throwers were competing for a pot of money from registration fees and donations from Lambs Market and Custer Telephone Cooperative, Moss said the tournament has never been about that. When he and his father started the throwing tournament about 15 years ago it was about hanging out with friends.
The prize money is a nice bonus, but Moss said he was happy just to be out with people he likes.