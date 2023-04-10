Challis Hot Springs has been sold to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and will begin operating as a unit of the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park at the end of the month.
The state paid the Hammond family, which owns Hammond Hot Springs LLC, $2.5 million for the 104-acre site that includes two mineral hot springs pools, RV spots with electricity and water connections, dry camping and tent camping sites. The transaction closed Feb. 15, following Feb. 8 action by the parks department board. At its February meeting, the state parks board authorized state parks Director Susan Buxton to sign the acquisition documents. That followed the state parks board’s May 2022 vote to sign an agreement to purchase the hot springs site and a May 18, 2022, conceptual agreement between the parties for the purchase.
Parks department Public Information Officer Craig Quintana said while the deal is done, the state won’t assume control and operations of the hot springs until the end of April. A transition period has been in place for several weeks and will continue through the month’s end, he said.
“For the interim, through the transition period, things won’t change too fast,” Quintana said. “This will be an evolution, not a revolution.”
Quintana said the system for making camping reservations at the Challis site will remain as it has been for the rest of 2023. By the end of this year, or in early 2024, plans call for adding the campsite options to the parks department’s reservation center. People can book campsites at various state parks online or by calling the parks department.
Details of more specific issues including staffing and hours of operation for the pools are still evolving, Quintana said.
State officials had been aware for several years of the Hammond family’s “desire to move on” regarding the hot springs, Quintana said. At the same time, parks officials have long wanted to expand the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and add camping to it. Not only because renting out campsites provides a revenue stream to the department, but because people keep asking for that option, he said.
“The two aims came together,” Quintana said. “The family reached out. It meshed well with our plan.” He said the Hammond family members wanted to make sure the hot springs remained open to the public.
“We’re excited about this,” Quintana said. “This helps us provide what the public is asking for — more outdoor opportunities, more camping, more recreation.” Since the COVID-19 pandemic, use of Idaho’s state parks has exploded and people want more options, he said.
It’s been about 15 years since the state parks department was able to acquire more land, Quintana said. At that time Thousand Springs became part of the state parks system.
The purchase includes another benefit to Custer County. State parks officials agreed to pay Custer County a total of $45,000 during the next 20 years as a payment in lieu of taxes. That’s designed to “ease the transition from a private entity to a state ... property which will not pay taxes,” Quintana said. The state will pay the county $2,275 a year for the 20 years that agreement is in effect.
The $2.5 million purchase price is coming from the $45 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money that was allocated to the parks department for the current fiscal year.
The state parks department is funded through multiple sources including user fees, federal recreation grants, registration fees for boats, off-highway vehicles and snowmobiles and sales of state park passports. About 7 percent of the parks department budget comes from the state’s general fund. That 7 percent is about $3.6 million a year.
A public ceremony celebrating the addition to the state parks system is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the hot springs.
