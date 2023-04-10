Land of the Yankee Fork State Park, color

Challis Hot Springs has been sold to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and will begin operating as a unit of the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park at the end of the month.

The state paid the Hammond family, which owns Hammond Hot Springs LLC, $2.5 million for the 104-acre site that includes two mineral hot springs pools, RV spots with electricity and water connections, dry camping and tent camping sites. The transaction closed Feb. 15, following Feb. 8 action by the parks department board. At its February meeting, the state parks board authorized state parks Director Susan Buxton to sign the acquisition documents. That followed the state parks board’s May 2022 vote to sign an agreement to purchase the hot springs site and a May 18, 2022, conceptual agreement between the parties for the purchase.


