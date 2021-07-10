The Challis Fourth of July parade, with its theme of “America the Beautiful,” drew 21 entries.
The entry by Shyla’s Hideaway was chosen best patriotic entry.
The most unique award went to Exquisite USA. A 1940 Ford was named best specialty car. Custer Horse Crazy 4-Hers won the best equestrian award. Twin Peaks Timber’s logging truck won the best vocation award.
Honorable mentions were given to the Challis American Legion, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management entry and the Challis Volunteer Fire Department and EMTs.
Winners can pick up their award certificates at the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce office at 632 Main.